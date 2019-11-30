Clear
Wreaths to remember veterans during holiday season

Wreaths for Veterans has honored veterans during the holidays for the last 7 years.

Posted: Nov 30, 2019 10:57 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

KASSON, Minn. - On Saturday morning, people braved the wet, windy conditions to view a wreath-laying ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park in Kasson.

A local effort called Wreaths for Veterans sold holiday wreaths over the summer. Following the ceremony, people who ordered the wreaths picked up their order. The proceeds allow Wreaths for Veterans to buy more wreaths to display at local cemeteries to honor the veterans buried there. Whatever money is leftover is donated to Dodge County organizations that help veterans, or saved for next year's wreaths.

"I think it's a good remembrance of our soldiers that never made it home or that fought a good fight and we want to remember them forever," says Dick Denny, one of the organizers.

If you were unable to pick up your wreath on Saturday, you can call Denny at 507-259-2081 to organize a time to get it.

