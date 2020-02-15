Wounded southern Minnesota officer has 50-foot assisted walk

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KSTP-TV) — A wounded southern Minnesota police officer has reached some milestones in his recovery.
According to a CaringBridge update Friday, Waseca officer Arik Matson has been working with his physical therapists to get up and walking. On Thursday Matson had his an assisted walk of almost 50 feet.
KSTP-TV reports the post noted he's still working on balance and strength but is starting to be able to move his left arm and leg more. Matson was shot in the head in an exchange of gunfire in January.
The suspect, Tyler Janovsky, is charged with attempted first-degree murder.
