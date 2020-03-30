Clear
Wounded officer to continue recovery out of state

Officer Arik Matson

Arik Matson shot in the head in January.

Posted: Mar 30, 2020 8:54 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — A wounded Minnesota police officer will soon continue his recovery out of state.

The sister-in-law of Officer Arik Matson posted an update on his CaringBridge page on Monday. She says Matson has faced a few bumps in his road to recovery, but he's “pushing through!” She says he's been dealing with depression along with his traumatic brain jury.

Minneapolis TV station WCCO reports Matson will fly out of state this week to continue his therapy. His sister-in-law, Nicole, says the facility Matson is currently staying in does not have the ability to provide the care he needs and that he's “stoked” about the move.

Matson was shot in the head in an exchange of gunfire in Waseca in January.

