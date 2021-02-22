Would you be prepared if a power outage happened in Rochester?

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Days long power outages in Texas following last week's winter storm are highlighting what we can do to prepare should it happen here.

We all know that a power outage can happen at any moment. It can be a perfectly warm and sunny day out, but out of the blue, something can interfere with a utility line. Here's what you can do to be as prepared as possible. It's suggested to have alerts and notifications enabled on your phone, like the KIMT Stormteam 3 weather app, so you can stay up to date with any weather changes and that also goes for your electric company app if you have one. Tony Benson with Rochester Public Utilities has a few things to avoid doing, should a blackout happen. "Some people are running their cars down in Texas inside a garage. I mean there's carbon monoxide dangers there," he explained. "There's obvious dangers with connecting a generator in your home. Those are all things you make sure not to do."

Make sure you have bottled water and non-perishable food items like pasta, granola bars and soup. If you have take any medication, pack it in a First Aid kit along with Neosporin and band aids. You of course need to be able to see in the dark, so get fresh batteries in your flash lights, which are recommended over candles. Portable chargers are also crucial to have so you can stay up to date on your phone with weather alerts. As a last resort, you can use your vehicle to warm up in desperate situations, just fill up your tank beforehand and don't leave it running inside the garage.

Benson broke down the importance of having a preparedness plan in place. "We never know when an outage occurs if it's going to be a restoration of 15 minutes or half a day," he explained. "Each outage is different and the more prepared you are as a customer, the better you're going to be able to roll with the punches if you will."

If you have a four legged friend, it's also important you make an emergency plan for them too. You should have a leash, plenty of food for them and it's recommended to have them microchipped in case you get separated. If the situation becomes too dangerous forcing you to evacuate, communities often provide warming or cooling centers with power stations for you to charge whatever you need.

Restoring a power outage can take some time. So if one does happen, Benson explained although it's hard to do, it's important to stay calm and have patience.