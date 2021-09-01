Worth and Pocahontas counties now covered by disaster proclamation

DES MOINES, Iowa – A disaster proclamation has now been issued for Worth and Pocahontas counties.

Governor Kim Reynolds says these proclamations allow state resources to be utilized to respond to, and recover from, the effects of recent severe weather and activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents, along with the Disaster Case Management Program.

Similar proclamations have already been issued for Allamakee, Bremer, Buchanan, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Clayton, Emmet, Fayette, Floyd, Howard, Kossuth, Lyon, Mitchell, Palo Alto, and Winneshiek counties.

The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level for a family of three. Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses. For more information, click here.

The Disaster Case Management Program provides case managers to work with clients to create a disaster recovery plan and provide guidance, advice, and referral to obtain a service or resource. For information on the Disaster Case Management Program, contact your local community action association or visit www.iowacommunityaction.org.