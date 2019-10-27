Clear

Worth County woman sentenced for meth

Almyra Sharp
Almyra Sharp

Arrested during February warrant sweep.

Posted: Oct 27, 2019 7:45 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Manly resident is sentenced for dealing drugs in Cerro Gordo County.

Almyra Elizabeth Sharp, 44, was arrested as part of a warrant sweep in February and accused of providing methamphetamine to someone working with law enforcement on two occasions in July 2018.

Sharp has pleaded guilty to possession of meth with intent to deliver and been sentenced to three to four years of probation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
Charles City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Winter is here...
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local effort to feed people across the world

Image

New park in Rochester

Image

Dedication of service member statues in Mason City

Image

Hundreds of pounds of medication collected at Drug Take Back Day

Image

Section football highlights and updated brackets from Saturday

Image

Section volleyball highlights from Saturday

Image

Sports Overtime part two

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part one

Image

Touring the ghosts of Mason City

Image

Party at the legion

Community Events