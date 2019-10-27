Worth County woman sentenced for meth

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Manly resident is sentenced for dealing drugs in Cerro Gordo County.
Almyra Elizabeth Sharp, 44, was arrested as part of a warrant sweep in February and accused of providing methamphetamine to someone working with law enforcement on two occasions in July 2018.
Sharp has pleaded guilty to possession of meth with intent to deliver and been sentenced to three to four years of probation.
