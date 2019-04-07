Worth County traffic stop results in drug charges against southern Minnesota man

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - An early-morning traffic stop resulted in drug charges against a southern Minnesota man.

Micahel Porter, 28, of Fairmont, Minnesota, is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia after he was stopped at 1:04 a.m. on the I-35 northbound on-ramp at the intersection of Highway 105.

A Worth County deputy was assisted by a K-9 with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and a search of the vehicle was conducted.