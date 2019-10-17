Worth County shows off new mobile operations center

NORTHWOOD, Iowa - Worth County's Emergency Management has something new to brag about. They unveiled their new mobile operations center on Thursday afternoon and invited the public to come take a look.

The state-of-the-art trailer boasts flat panel monitors, a generator and a 30' mast equpped with lights and a camera.

This new command center will provide office space for first responders during an emergency or even at large gatherings, like the Worth County Fair.

The trailer cost a little over $150,000, 80% of which was paid for by a grant.