NORTHWOOD, Iowa - Worth County's Emergency Management has something new to brag about. They unveiled their new mobile operations center on Thursday afternoon and invited the public to come take a look.
The state-of-the-art trailer boasts flat panel monitors, a generator and a 30' mast equpped with lights and a camera.
This new command center will provide office space for first responders during an emergency or even at large gatherings, like the Worth County Fair.
The trailer cost a little over $150,000, 80% of which was paid for by a grant.
Related Content
- Worth County shows off new mobile operations center
- Worth County crash Monday morning
- 2-car accident in Worth County
- Fire in rural Worth County
- Combine fire in Worth County
- Rollover crash early Sunday in Worth County
- Cell phone reminder from Worth County Sheriff
- Two-vehicle crash in Worth County
- Worth County approves CAFO near Silver Lake
- Three arrested for Worth County burglary
Scroll for more content...