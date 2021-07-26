Worth County sheriff warning about phony emails

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Reports of phony emails are cropping up in Worth County.

The Sheriff’s Office says the emails claim to be from Amazon or Paypal about a package that has been shipped and charged to the credit card of the person getting the email.

The Sheriff’s Office says if you are not expecting a shipment, do not open or respond to these kind of emails because they are just trying to get your personal information. The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says you should contact your bank if you are concerned about your accounts being accessed.