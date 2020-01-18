Clear
BREAKING NEWS Blizzard warning blankets entire viewing area Full Story
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning - Blizzard Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Worth County pulling plows off the roads until Sunday

The Worth County Sheriff's Office said plows are being pulled off the roads and won't be back out until Sunday morning at 4 a.m.

Posted: Jan 18, 2020 9:07 AM

The Worth County Sheriff's Office said plows are being pulled off the roads and won't be back out until Sunday morning at 4 a.m.

Post by Worth County Sheriff's Office.

