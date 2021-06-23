Worth County park to reopen to the public Friday

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – The Worth County Conservation Board says Kuennen’s Quarry will reopen to the public on a limited basis, starting this Friday.

The popular recreation spot was closed on June 11 after a string of incidents that included vandalism, thefts, fights, drug sales, brandishing of firearms, assaults, littering, and alcohol violations was capped off by an 18-year-old male who passed out and had to be given CPR and NARCAN, a medicine used to treat drug overdoses.

The Conservation Board says Kuennen’s Quarry will be open 8 am to 1 pm Friday through Sunday with the situation being reevaluated on Monday.