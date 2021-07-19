Worth County marijuana arrest results in probation

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A final sentence is handed down in a Worth County drug case.

Exodus Sirleaf, 25 of St. Paul, MN, was given three years of supervised probation Monday after pleading guilty to possession with intent to deliver marijuana.

Sirleaf and Mary Joanna Wisuri of St. Paul were arrested July 19, 2020, after a traffic stop on Interstate 35 in Worth County. Investigators said they found some marijuana and 60 cartridges for THC vape pens in their vehicle.

Wisuri was initially charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana but that was dropped after a plea deal between Sirleaf and the Worth County Attorney’s Office.