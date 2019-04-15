Worth County man to stand trial over unemployment benefits

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A man accused of illegally receiving unemployment benefits is pleading not guilty.
Jason L. Berding, 45 of Fertile, was arrested in March and charged with 1st degree fraudulent practice. Investigator say he got 54 weeks of Iowa unemployment payments to which he was not entitled. The payments happened between February 2015 and June 2018 and total $17,321.17.
Berding is now scheduled to stand trial on July 10.
