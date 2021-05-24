Worth County man sentenced for near head-on crash with sheriff's deputy

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Kensett man is sentenced for a near head-on collision with law enforcement.

Derek Kevin Christensen, 34, pleaded guilty to one count of eluding-speed over 25 over the limit and was ordered Monday to pay a $625 fine. Christensen was also given seven days in jail but credit for seven days already served.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were responding to a domestic abuse call on August 30, 2020, when they saw Christensen approaching at a high rate of speed. The Sheriff’s Office says there was a near collision at Killdeer and 410th Street and Christensen then drove through a yard before hitting a patrol car at Killdeer and 430th Street.