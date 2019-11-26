Clear
Worth County man sentenced for illegal unemployment benefits

Jason Berding
Got thousands of dollars he did not deserve.

Posted: Nov 26, 2019 1:44 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Fertile man is sentenced for illegally receiving unemployment benefits.

Jason L. Berding, 46, pleaded guilty to 1st degree fraudulent practice. He was accused of getting 54 weeks of jobless payments worth $17,321.17 to which he was not entitled. The payments happened off and on between February 2015 and June 2018.

Berding has been ordered to spend five years on probation.

Community Events