NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Fertile man is sentenced for illegally receiving unemployment benefits.
Jason L. Berding, 46, pleaded guilty to 1st degree fraudulent practice. He was accused of getting 54 weeks of jobless payments worth $17,321.17 to which he was not entitled. The payments happened off and on between February 2015 and June 2018.
Berding has been ordered to spend five years on probation.
Related Content
- Worth County man sentenced for illegal unemployment benefits
- Worth County man to stand trial over unemployment benefits
- North Iowa man accused of illegally receiving unemployment benefits
- Applications for US unemployment benefits drop 13,000
- Klemme man sentenced for illegal 'drug kits'
- Austin woman sentenced for Worth County meth
- Worth County duo sentenced for drug crimes
- Third sentence for Worth County drug bust
- Worth County woman sentenced for meth
- Emmons man sentenced for drunk crash in Worth County
Scroll for more content...