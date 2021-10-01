Worth County man sentenced for break-in attempt and chase

MASON CITY, Iowa - A break-in attempt that led to a police pursuit results in jail time for a North Iowa man.

Cody Dean Dakin, 26 of Manly, has pleaded guilty to attempted third-degree burglary, eluding, and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.

Mason City police say Dakin tried to break into an apartment on July 19 and then led officers on a car chase. Dakin then allegedly abandoned his vehicle and tried to run away before being captured. Police say Dakin's vehicle wasn't put in park and rolled away, crashing into another vehicle.

He's been sentenced to 120 days in jail and fined $1,715.