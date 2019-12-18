Clear

Worth County man pleads not guilty to enticing a minor for sex

Trial set for March in Cerro Gordo County.

Posted: Dec 18, 2019 1:02 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Worth County man is pleading not guilty to a charge of enticing a minor to commit an illegal sex act.

Aaron Dean Hendrikson, 39 of Manly, was arrested November in Clear Lake by an undercover agent. The Owatonna Police Department notified law enforcement in North Iowa that Hendrikson was chatting online with a 15-year-old, giving the teen specific directions to meet Hendrikson at his worksite. Authorities say Hendrikson sent the 15-year-old explicit text messages and a photo of sexual intent.

A meeting was set up and Hendrikson was arrested when he arrived.

His trial is scheduled to begin on March 3, 2020.

