Worth County man pleads not guilty in Freeborn County hit-and-run

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A North Iowa man is pleading not guilty to sideswiping a motorcycle, leaving the rider with significant foot injuries.

James Allen Thompson, 30 of Northwood, is charged with criminal vehicular operation causing substantial bodily harm, failing to stop for a collision, failure to notify police of an injury collision, and careless driving.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Thompson was driving a pickup truck and pulling a trailer on July 6, 2018, when he sideswiped a motorcycle that had pulled off onto the shoulder on Highway 65, south of Glenville.

The State Patrol says the collision left the motorcycle rider with four broken bones and six torn ligaments in his right foot. A state trooper says when they located Thompson, they found scratches, dents, and chipped paint along the side of Thompson’s pickup and trailer. The motorcycle rider identified Thompson’s truck as the one that hit him.

Thompson entered a not guilty plea Thursday and his trial is set for June 18 in Freeborn County District Court.