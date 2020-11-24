Worth County man facing federal trial for enticing a minor

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man accused of enticing a minor into sex is now facing federal charges.

Aaron Dean Hendrikson, 40 of Northwood, was arrested in November 2019 in Clear Lake. The Owatonna Police Department told North Iowa law enforcement that Hendrikson had arranged to meet a 15-year-old after sending the teen explicit text messages and a photo of “sexual intent.”

State charges were dropped, however, and Hendrikson has now pleaded not guilty to federal charges of attempted enticement of a minor and transfer of obscene material to a minor.

His trial is scheduled to begin on January 4, 2021, in Cedar Rapids federal court.