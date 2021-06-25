Worth County man arrested in Clear Lake for stealing a vehicle

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A Northwood man is facing a felony theft charge after being found in possession of a vehicle reported stolen out of Charles City.

Mitchell Stevens, 34, was taken into custody late Thursday night in Clear Lake. He was in possession of a 2006 Chrysler 300 and had the keys in his pocket at the time of his arrest.

Witnesses stated they saw him in the vehicle and there was a video of the Stevens driving it.

He's also facing a charge of interference with official acts-bodily injury after he attempted to leave where he was arrested on numerous occasions.