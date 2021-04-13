Worth County is putting a hold on any commercial wind energy projects

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – The Worth County Board of Supervisors has approved a temporary moratorium on the construction of commercial wind energy systems.

The moratorium was approved Monday on a 2-1 vote and will last until July 1, 2022, and comes after the county learned a wind energy company had gotten easement rights from several Worth County landowners. The purpose is to give the county time to update old or create new ordinances relative to wind energy development. The motion for the temporary halt to any construction listed several areas of concern with wind energy projects, including:

- Impact on drainage district infrastructure

- Interference with microwave communication signals

- Nuisance impact of decommissioned commercial turbines

- Establishing adequate setback providions

The moratorium was supported by County Supervisors Enos Loberg and AJ Stone. It was opposed by Supervisor Mark Smeby.