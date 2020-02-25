Clear

Worth County educating public about online swindles

Schemers are increasingly using high tech methods in order to separate you from the money in your wallet.

Posted: Feb 25, 2020 10:28 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

NORTHWOOD, Iowa - The goal of technology is to simplify our lives, but it can also make things easier for crooks who want to swindle you out of your money.

Worth County Sheriff Dan Fank along with the county's information technology director, Joel Rohne, held a tutorial today about online and telephone deception.

A popular tactic is for crooks to call and pretend they are with the Internal Revenue Service or Microsoft. The Internal Revenue Service will never call anyone about back taxes, they communicate through old fashioned letters in the mail.

They say if you are suspicious, call law enforcement right away.

Northwood resident Genie Foss tells KIMT News 3 she was targeted by a con artist pretending to be her grandson locked up in Mexico.

“My daughter and son in law had just gotten married down there a couple of weeks before and I said right away, I said ‘why are you calling me, you had just been down there’ and they hung up. They knew I wasn't going to fall for it,” said Foss.

Such calls are becoming more common, as predators comb Facebook posts for personal information and then use it to trick a victim.

They also recommend double checking any suspicious emails you receive that ask you to click on a link.  Try and call the organization listed in the email and find out if it is legitimate.  The best advice, according to Rohne is to always stop and question the information you are receiving.  

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 15°
Albert Lea
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 22°
Austin
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
Charles City
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 18°
Rochester
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 16°
Cooler temperatures coming back
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/25

Image

Electric powered bus

Image

Minnesota's precinct caucuses

Image

Clay model for Marion Ross

Image

Second shooting in two days

Image

Protecting yourself from deception online

Image

Smoking-Related Fire Deaths

Image

Strong Turnout for Early Voting

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/25

Image

Proposal for new park in Rochester

Community Events