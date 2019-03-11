Worth County duo to stand trial for meth and pot

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A duo facing drug charges in Worth County is pleading not guilty.

Mark Douglas Urbatsch, 61 of Manly, and Holly Jo Low, 45 of Northwood, were arrested on January 19 after the Worth County Sheriff’s Office says it found narcotics and drug paraphernalia at a rural Manly location.

Urbatsch is charged with possession of methamphetamine-3rd or subsequent offense and possession of marijuana-3rd or subsequent offense. Low is accused of possession of meth and possession of marijuana. Their trials are set to begin on May 1.