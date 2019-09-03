Clear

Worth County duo sentenced for drug crimes

Mark Urbatsch (left) and Holly Low Mark Urbatsch (left) and Holly Low

Arrested in January after rural Manly search.

Posted: Sep 3, 2019 1:29 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A duo arrested on drug charges in January have been sentenced.

Mark Douglas Urbatsch, 62 of Manly, and Holly Jo Low, 45 of Northwood, were charged on January 19 after the Worth County Sheriff’s Office said it found narcotics and drug paraphernalia at a rural Manly location.

Urbatsch pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana-2nd offense and was given two years of probation and $625 fine, according to court documents. Low pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia and received a $65 fine.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 81°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 80°
Rochester
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 74°
Drying out but tracking cooling temps through the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Mayo's Madsen twins achieve goal of playing together at the next level

Image

Hurricane Dorian impacts Labor Day travel

Image

Law enforcement memorial fundraiser

Image

Charles City is "Age Friendly"

Image

Summer Tourism boosts businesses

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 9/2

Image

Freedom Rock - Mental Health support for veterans

Image

Local Cities ranked best in nation for $50k earners

Image

Celebrating Labor Unions

Community Events