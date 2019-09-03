Worth County duo sentenced for drug crimes

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A duo arrested on drug charges in January have been sentenced.
Mark Douglas Urbatsch, 62 of Manly, and Holly Jo Low, 45 of Northwood, were charged on January 19 after the Worth County Sheriff’s Office said it found narcotics and drug paraphernalia at a rural Manly location.
Urbatsch pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana-2nd offense and was given two years of probation and $625 fine, according to court documents. Low pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia and received a $65 fine.
