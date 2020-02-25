Worth County drug charge dropped against Rochester woman

NORTHWOOD, Iowa - A drug charge has been dismissed against a Rochester woman.

Jesse Lee Tuttle, 31, was arrested February 16 after being pulled over in the 4700 block of Wheelerwood Road. Authorities said a K9 dog indicated drugs were inside Tuttle's vehicle and a numerous baggies containing a white crystaline substance were found.

Tuttle was booked into the Worth County Jail on $25,000 bond for a controlled substance violation. The Worth County Sheriff's Office says that charge has now been dropped due to insufficient evidence.