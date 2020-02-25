NORTHWOOD, Iowa - A drug charge has been dismissed against a Rochester woman.
Jesse Lee Tuttle, 31, was arrested February 16 after being pulled over in the 4700 block of Wheelerwood Road. Authorities said a K9 dog indicated drugs were inside Tuttle's vehicle and a numerous baggies containing a white crystaline substance were found.
Tuttle was booked into the Worth County Jail on $25,000 bond for a controlled substance violation. The Worth County Sheriff's Office says that charge has now been dropped due to insufficient evidence.
Related Content
- Worth County drug charge dropped against Rochester woman
- Drug charges dropped in Worth County traffic stop
- Sex abuse charge dropped in Worth County
- Worth County burglary charge dropped against Albert Lea woman
- Stolen gun charge dropped against Rochester woman
- Worth County charges dismissed against Minnesota woman
- Probation for Worth County drug arrest
- Worth County duo sentenced for drug crimes
- Third sentence for Worth County drug bust
- Drug charges dropped against Charles City man
Scroll for more content...