Worth County drops cocaine, marijuana charges against Albert Lea man

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – After one half of an Albert Lea duo pleads guilty to drug crimes, charges are dropped against the other.

The Worth County Attorney’s Office has dismissed charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine and marijuana against Imer Feliciano Torres Manzano, 27. He and Carissa Tariel Possehl were arrested in February after the Worth County Sheriff’s Office found them in a vehicle that had gone in the ditch on 510th Street, west of Cardinal Avenue.

The Sheriff’s Office says cocaine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia was found in the vehicle.

Possehl has already pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver marijuana and received probation. The Worth County Attorney says since that guilty plea is essentially Possehl admitting the drugs were hers, it could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the same drugs also belonged to Manzano.