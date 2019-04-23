Worth County dog breeder pleads not guilty to animal neglect

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A North Iowa dog breeder is pleading not guilty to 17 counts of animal neglect.
Barbara J. Kavars, 66 of Manly, was charged after 154 Samoyed dogs and four cats were removed from her property in November 2018. Authorities say the animals were living in bad conditions and suffering from a variety of health problems.
Kavars entered a not guilty plea Tuesday in Worth County District Court. A non-jury trial is scheduled to begin on July 23.
