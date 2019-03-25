Clear
Worth County dog breeder charged with animal neglect

154 dogs and four cats removed from her property in November 2018.

Posted: Mar. 25, 2019 5:43 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Animal neglect charges are filed against a woman who had over 100 animals seized from her property.

Barbara J. Kavars, 66 of Manly, is facing 17 counts of simple misdemeanor animal neglect. The charges were filed Friday in Worth County District Court.

154 Samoyed dogs and four cats were removed from Kavars’ Manly property on November 12, 2018, after authorities said they were suffering from a variety of health problems and living in poor conditions.

The criminal charges against Kavars concern 17 individual dogs that law enforcement says were found with problems such as open wounds, tails so severely wounded they had to be amputated, intestinal parasites, very under fed, severe fur matting, foot and ear infections, dermatitis, a skin ulceration, and one dog that died at the veterinarian’s office and another that had to be euthanized. Law enforcement says also says the dogs were found in kennels full of feces and without food and either no water or buckets of ice.

According to court documents, Kavars stated at the time there was nothing wrong with her dogs.

