Worth County charges dismissed against Minnesota woman

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Forgery and drug possession charges are dismissed against a Minnesota woman.

Shuntel M. Stephens, 38 of Walters, MN, was arrested in October after police say she used a counterfeit $100 to pay for a hotel room near the Diamond Jo Casino, then was found hiding in a gas station bathroom with a marijuana and methamphetamine.

However, the Worth County Attorney’s Office moved to dismiss the charges about a week after Stephens arrest and a judge has granted that motion.