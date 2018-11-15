Worth County Sheriff's Office asking for patience with rescued dogs

MANLY, Iowa- Those with the Worth County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Humane Society of North Iowa said they are receiving a number of calls from people asking to adopt the samoyeds after around 160 of them were rescued from a kennel that authorities said has unfit living conditions. Experts in the area said those dogs aren’t ready just yet.

Craig Markham has been training dogs over 20 and earned the nickname “dog whisperer”. He said he has dealt with some of the worst cases of abuse and behavior issues.

He explained that there is no timeline of when these dogs will be healthy enough to adopt because many of them missed out socializing with their environment when they were younger.

“These dogs go through this socializing period when they are puppies,” said Markham. “It’s ten to 16 weeks or so and if they miss that period and they don’t get that at that age it’s very difficult as adults to accept new things.”

Those with the Sheriff’s Office said these animals are considered evidence in an active investigation.