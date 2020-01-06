WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - Two Mason City women were arrested Friday after an alleged incident where a victim’s vehicle was damaged with food and tires were popped.
Kayara Abujobarah-Pippins, 21, and Mackenzie Hughes, 21, are facing charges of criminal mischief and second-degree harassment after an alleged incident Dec. 29 in Hanlontown.
The Worth County Sheriff’s Office said it was called to the 500 block of Fertile St. after a report of a car being vandalized.
“The car was egged, bologna was stuck to the car and a couple cans of sardines were on the vehicle. There were 2 tires popped and some fresh scratches in the paint,” court documents state.
Both women were arrested Friday on the warrant.
Related Content
- Worth County Sheriff: 2 from Mason City arrested after car intentionally damaged
- Mason City man arrested for allegedly hitting victim with car intentionally
- Mason City woman sentenced for meth in Worth County
- Mason City teen charged for Worth County burglary
- Mason City man accused of violent outburst in Worth County
- Mason City teen sentenced for Worth County burglary
- Police: Residence in NE part of Mason City hit by gunfire, location 'intentionally targeted'
- Fire damages vacant Mason City home
- Cell phone reminder from Worth County Sheriff
- Prostitution arrest in Mason City