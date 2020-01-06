Worth County Sheriff: 2 from Mason City arrested after car intentionally damaged

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - Two Mason City women were arrested Friday after an alleged incident where a victim’s vehicle was damaged with food and tires were popped.

Kayara Abujobarah-Pippins, 21, and Mackenzie Hughes, 21, are facing charges of criminal mischief and second-degree harassment after an alleged incident Dec. 29 in Hanlontown.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office said it was called to the 500 block of Fertile St. after a report of a car being vandalized.

“The car was egged, bologna was stuck to the car and a couple cans of sardines were on the vehicle. There were 2 tires popped and some fresh scratches in the paint,” court documents state.

Both women were arrested Friday on the warrant.