Worth County K-9 unit receives donated armored vest

NORTHWOOD, Iowa - Our dogs are our unailing best friend. That goes double for K-9 officers and their handlers.

Titan is a Dutch Shepherd, and has been with the Worth County Sheriff's Office for a little over a year. Thanks to a donation from two Garner brothers, and the non-profit Vested Interest in K9's, the department received a zip-up and button bullet and stab protective vest for Titan to wear while on duty.

His handler, Chief Deputy Jesse Luther, says the 3-5 lb. vest doesn't diminish Titan's laser-like focus on the task at hand.

"I would guess it doesn't really seem like he notices. You can tell he knows it's on, but you don't see any different reaction out of him."

He's seen the interest in the vest program grow, as well as public support for law enforcement agencies to add a K-9 unit.

"The general public likes to see the animals too, so you get a lot more donations from the general public. That helps small agencies that can afford purchasing the dog, because they are very expensive."

The vest program is open to dogs at least 20 months old, and are actively employed and certified with law enforcement. Since its inception in 2009, Vested Interest in K9's has provided over 4,200 vests to K-9 units in all 50 states. The