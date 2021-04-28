Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Worth County K-9 unit receives donated armored vest

The bullet and stab resistant vest was recently donated to the department by two Garner brothers, and from the non-profit Vested Interest in K9's

Posted: Apr 28, 2021 2:48 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

NORTHWOOD, Iowa - Our dogs are our unailing best friend. That goes double for K-9 officers and their handlers.

Titan is a Dutch Shepherd, and has been with the Worth County Sheriff's Office for a little over a year. Thanks to a donation from two Garner brothers, and the non-profit Vested Interest in K9's, the department received a zip-up and button bullet and stab protective vest for Titan to wear while on duty.

His handler, Chief Deputy Jesse Luther, says the 3-5 lb. vest doesn't diminish Titan's laser-like focus on the task at hand.

"I would guess it doesn't really seem like he notices. You can tell he knows it's on, but you don't see any different reaction out of him."

He's seen the interest in the vest program grow, as well as public support for law enforcement agencies to add a K-9 unit.

"The general public likes to see the animals too, so you get a lot more donations from the general public. That helps small agencies that can afford purchasing the dog, because they are very expensive."

The vest program is open to dogs at least 20 months old, and are actively employed and certified with law enforcement. Since its inception in 2009, Vested Interest in K9's has provided over 4,200 vests to K-9 units in all 50 states. The

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 570518

Reported Deaths: 7169
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1185971700
Ramsey49230859
Dakota43909427
Anoka39790424
Washington25684275
Stearns21534219
St. Louis17191299
Scott16574120
Wright15309132
Olmsted1294997
Sherburne1109081
Carver1012545
Clay796891
Rice7819104
Blue Earth718540
Kandiyohi639781
Crow Wing635986
Chisago567450
Otter Tail556673
Benton547997
Goodhue457072
Mower455132
Douglas450873
Winona442149
McLeod405957
Morrison403459
Nobles403148
Itasca396853
Isanti395360
Beltrami379457
Polk372467
Steele372414
Becker367349
Lyon351849
Carlton335052
Freeborn334829
Pine318321
Nicollet314543
Brown298839
Mille Lacs291351
Le Sueur278722
Todd272330
Cass259226
Meeker244638
Waseca233521
Martin221230
Roseau200919
Wabasha20083
Hubbard177841
Dodge17623
Renville174943
Redwood168236
Houston165315
Cottonwood159621
Fillmore15289
Pennington152519
Chippewa149138
Wadena147821
Faribault147719
Kanabec139023
Sibley138010
Aitkin130736
Watonwan12719
Rock124919
Jackson120210
Yellow Medicine112820
Pipestone111926
Pope10566
Murray10409
Swift102318
Marshall86817
Stevens85810
Clearwater81615
Lake79719
Koochiching79313
Wilkin78512
Lac qui Parle74822
Big Stone5844
Lincoln5643
Grant5588
Norman5309
Mahnomen5288
Unassigned51478
Kittson47622
Red Lake3897
Traverse3645
Lake of the Woods3133
Cook1530

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 361548

Reported Deaths: 5870
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk56681613
Linn20529332
Scott19433238
Black Hawk15662306
Woodbury15016224
Johnson1425883
Dubuque13250206
Dallas1101197
Pottawattamie10909164
Story1043147
Warren565487
Clinton545192
Cerro Gordo530487
Webster509592
Sioux509173
Marshall479175
Muscatine466998
Des Moines446765
Wapello4262122
Buena Vista423340
Jasper410370
Plymouth399079
Lee370155
Marion357375
Jones294856
Henry288737
Carroll282352
Bremer280960
Crawford262940
Boone260433
Benton252655
Washington250750
Dickinson245543
Mahaska226450
Jackson220142
Kossuth214464
Clay213825
Tama207971
Delaware206139
Winneshiek195433
Page191021
Buchanan189731
Cedar186823
Fayette183941
Hardin182942
Wright181635
Hamilton178849
Harrison177773
Clayton167856
Butler162834
Mills160221
Floyd158542
Cherokee158038
Lyon156441
Madison156119
Poweshiek153533
Allamakee149451
Iowa147124
Hancock145034
Winnebago138931
Cass136354
Grundy135532
Calhoun134013
Jefferson131735
Emmet131440
Shelby129337
Sac129119
Louisa127549
Appanoose127347
Mitchell125541
Union123532
Chickasaw122815
Guthrie119329
Humboldt118426
Franklin114621
Palo Alto111723
Howard103622
Montgomery102037
Unassigned10020
Clarke98724
Keokuk95231
Monroe94828
Ida90134
Adair85332
Pocahontas84921
Monona82130
Davis80424
Osceola77516
Greene77010
Lucas76223
Worth7228
Taylor65412
Fremont6179
Decatur5959
Van Buren55618
Ringgold53724
Wayne52423
Audubon4989
Adams3324
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 42°
Mason City
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 39°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 39°
Austin
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 42°
Charles City
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 45°
Showers and storms this evening
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Overnight Forecast (4/27/21)

Image

Mayo research building will be 11 floors

Image

MPCA and Southeastern Minnesota community leaders call upon lawmakers to pass extreme weather preparedness funding

Image

National Work Zone Awareness Week underway

Image

Rochester Parks and Recreation launching "No Mo May"

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (4/27/21)

Image

New flights set to take off from Rochester to Phoenix, Fort Myers

Image

Minority Health Awareness Month

Image

Bulls defeat Grizzlies in Fraser Cup Final

Image

Weather April 27th

Community Events