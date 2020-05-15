Worth County Fair hoping to go virtual for 2020

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa – The 2020 Worth County Fair will not be held as normal. Instead, the fair is working to go forward in a virtual platform.

The regular 2020 fair has been postponed to June 16-20, 2021.

The fair issued the following statement:

“Our primary goal is to keep our community, exhibitors, and many fair volunteers safe.

While we will miss the atmosphere and excitement of a 2020 fair, we vow to make the 2021 Worth County Fair another great one.

Although we will not be hosting a physical fair this year, extension staff are working to transition the exhibits and livestock shows to a virtual platform.

We hope that you will join us by volunteering and participating in this year’s “virtual” fair to ensure its success.”