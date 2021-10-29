Worth Co. vehicle pursuit in excess of 100 mph results in arrest

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - A man with a history of eluding authorities is back in jail after a vehicle pursuit and a search on foot early Friday morning.

James Rogers, 48, is being held in the Worth County Jail on felony eluding charges along with numerous traffic violations.

Court documents state Rogers left the area near the Diamond Jo Casino at a high rate of speed and passed a vehicle in a no-passing zone at around 75 miles per hour. The vehicle reached speeds of 105 miles per hour.

The vehicle pulled into a residence at 4955 Wheelerwood Ave. and was found vacant a short time later.

Footprints in the mud helped deputies find Rogers, who was hiding, in a tree-lined area.