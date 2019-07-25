Worth Co. traffic stop leads to drug, weapon charges against Albert Lea man

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - An Albert Lea man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop late Wednesday.

Rodney Anderson, 55, was stopped at 11:46 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 105 and Mallard Ave.

As a result of the investigation, a search of the vehicle occurred. Pipes used to smoke methamphetamine and marijuana were found in addition to the drugs. A large knife was located on Anderson as well.

e’s being held on $11,000 bond in the Worth County Jail. He’s facing charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and carrying weapons.