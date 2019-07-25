Clear

Worth Co. traffic stop leads to drug, weapon charges against Albert Lea man

Man found with meth, marijuana and a large knife, according to the Worth County Sheriff's Office.

Posted: Jul 25, 2019 8:19 AM
Updated: Jul 25, 2019 8:20 AM

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - An Albert Lea man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop late Wednesday.

Rodney Anderson, 55, was stopped at 11:46 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 105 and Mallard Ave.

As a result of the investigation, a search of the vehicle occurred. Pipes used to smoke methamphetamine and marijuana were found in addition to the drugs. A large knife was located on Anderson as well.

e’s being held on $11,000 bond in the Worth County Jail. He’s facing charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and carrying weapons.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Tracking isolated showers tonight, severe weather chances Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kasson City Council moving forward with sewage repairs

Image

Zumbro Ridge Estates breaks ground on basketball court

Image

Tracking Returning Rain Chances

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Clouds increasing and rain chances return

Image

SAW: Lisabeth Fiser of Charles City

Image

Chamber of Commerce golf

Image

Charles City softball falls in semifinals

Image

Nelson's PM weather forecast 7/24

Image

Rising cost of childcare in Minnesota

Image

RideAbility at the fair

Community Events