NORTHWOOD, Iowa - Ever tried Scandinavian beer or cuisine? Olfest might be up your alley.

The Worth Brewing Company hosted their annual winter festival Saturday in Northwood.

Scandinavian potato sausages, warm potato salad and spent-grain bread wer served, and beer imported from Norway itself was also poured, as well as a commemorative lager using German malt dried over a beechwood fire. In addition, the festival featured live music from Bill and Lee, as well as giveaways and even "beer poking".

Misty Ehlertson with the Worth Brewing Company says it's a great way to get in touch with area roots.

"Northwood was settled by a majority of Norwegians, so we try to bring that back to the community every year."