Clear
SEVERE WX: Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Worth Brewing Company celebrating "Olfest" Saturday

Annual Scandinavian winter festival featured Scandinavian food and beer imported from Norway, as well as live music, giveaways and beer poking

Posted: Feb. 2, 2019 11:30 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

NORTHWOOD, Iowa - Ever tried Scandinavian beer or cuisine? Olfest might be up your alley.

The Worth Brewing Company hosted their annual winter festival Saturday in Northwood.

Scandinavian potato sausages, warm potato salad and spent-grain bread wer served, and beer imported from Norway itself was also poured, as well as a commemorative lager using German malt dried over a beechwood fire. In addition, the festival featured live music from Bill and Lee, as well as giveaways and even "beer poking".

Misty Ehlertson with the Worth Brewing Company says it's a great way to get in touch with area roots.

"Northwood was settled by a majority of Norwegians, so we try to bring that back to the community every year."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 29°
Tracking thick fog that will linger into Sunday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

WRESTLING SECTIONALS

Image

STEWARTVILLE VS. CHATFIELD

Image

ALLY HALVERSON

Image

Enjoying the warm winter weather

Image

Fans paying tribute on the weekend of 'The Day the Music Died'

Image

Tracking More Weekend Fog

Image

Waldorf hires Dickinson as new wrestling coach

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Friday part 2

Image

LP unveils state championship banner

Image

Winter Dance Party goes on

Community Events