Worst-case U of Minnesota forecast calls for $315M loss from virus

That's according to the most severe forecast presented at a special meeting of the Board of Regents conducted Tuesday by video conference.

Posted: Apr 7, 2020 6:45 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (Star Tribune) — University of Minnesota administrators are bracing for a loss of as much as $315 million in expected revenue because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The virus has forced institutions all across the country to close campuses and switch indefinitely to online instruction. The Star Tribune reports the best-case scenario laid out to the board was a $75 million loss.

That's if the pandemic were to subside later this spring and normal operations could resume this summer.

