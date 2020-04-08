Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Worse than 'The Joker': Coronavirus closure kicks local comic book shop

Oak Leaf Comics and Collectibles in Mason City is feeling the grip of the worst supervillain of them all, the coronavirus.

Posted: Apr 8, 2020 9:15 PM
Updated: Apr 8, 2020 10:44 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - Bars and restaurants aren't the only local businesses impacted by the coronavirus.  Oak Leaf Comics and Collectibles has found it difficult to do business because of the shutdowns.

Owner Mike Tickal tells KIMT News 3 he voluntarily shut down his store about two weeks ago for the safety of his customers and staff.  

While he does do a third of his business through online orders, the lack of foot traffic in the store is really impacting his cash flow.  Sales are down so much, he had to lay off his staff.  Tickal also said he's applied for several state and federal loans and grants to help keep him afloat in the meantime.

Making matters worse, one of his biggest sources of revenue has also dried up completely.

"We do a lot of toy shows and conventions and comic-cons around the country. They're all cancelled! Nine of my next conventions have been cancelled," said Tickal.

One unusual side effect of the coronavirus has been the types of items that are popular with online customers.  Plush toys and puzzles have been selling well on his website.

Tickal also says he may be applying for a grant from the North Iowa Small Business recovery fund.  If you own a small business in Cerro Gordo County, you could qualify.  You can find the application here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 33°
Austin
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Charles City
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 33°
Rochester
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
Snow showers on Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mobile help for the homeless

Image

Governor Walz leader among Governors

Image

Learning from the 1918 Flu Pandemic

Image

Lack of foot traffic slows sales at comic book store

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/8

Image

Loans available for small businesses expereincing hardship from COVID-19

Image

Governor extends stay at home order

Image

Springtime River Flooding

Image

Assistance for Small Businesses

Image

Sanitizer Donated to Austin Police

Community Events