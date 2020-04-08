Worse than 'The Joker': Coronavirus closure kicks local comic book shop

MASON CITY, Iowa - Bars and restaurants aren't the only local businesses impacted by the coronavirus. Oak Leaf Comics and Collectibles has found it difficult to do business because of the shutdowns.

Owner Mike Tickal tells KIMT News 3 he voluntarily shut down his store about two weeks ago for the safety of his customers and staff.

While he does do a third of his business through online orders, the lack of foot traffic in the store is really impacting his cash flow. Sales are down so much, he had to lay off his staff. Tickal also said he's applied for several state and federal loans and grants to help keep him afloat in the meantime.

Making matters worse, one of his biggest sources of revenue has also dried up completely.

"We do a lot of toy shows and conventions and comic-cons around the country. They're all cancelled! Nine of my next conventions have been cancelled," said Tickal.

One unusual side effect of the coronavirus has been the types of items that are popular with online customers. Plush toys and puzzles have been selling well on his website.

Tickal also says he may be applying for a grant from the North Iowa Small Business recovery fund. If you own a small business in Cerro Gordo County, you could qualify. You can find the application here.