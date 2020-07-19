Clear

Worldwide coronavirus deaths now more than 600,000

New outbreaks of infections around the globe.

Posted: Jul 19, 2020 10:08 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

BERLIN (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has found fresh legs around the world, as confirmed deaths pass 600,000 and countries from the U.S. to South Africa to India struggle to contain a surge of new infections. Hong Kong issued tougher new rules on wearing face masks, Spain closed overcrowded beaches and Germany reported another outbreak at a slaughterhouse.

Pope Francis said “the pandemic is showing no sign of stopping” and urged compassion for those whose suffering during the outbreak has been worsened by conflicts.

The World Health Organization said that 259,848 new infections were reported Saturday, its highest one-day tally yet.

While the U.S. leads global infections, South Africa now ranks as the fifth worst-hit country in the pandemic with more than 350,000 cases, or around half of all those confirmed on the continent. Its struggles are a sign of trouble to come for nations with even fewer health care resources.

India, which has now confirmed more than 1 million infections, on Sunday reported a 24-hour record of 38,902 new cases.

In Europe, where infections are far below their peak but local outbreaks are causing concern, leaders of the 27-nation European Union haggled for a third day in Brussels over a proposed 1.85 trillion-euro ($2.1 trillion) EU budget and coronavirus recovery fund.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said there is “a lot of good will, but there are also a lot of positions” in the talks, which have have laid bare divisions about how the countries hit hardest by the pandemic, such as Italy and Spain, should be helped. She said the talks, which were initially scheduled to end on Saturday, could still end without a deal.

As scientists around the world race to find a vaccine to halt the pandemic, Russia's ambassador to Britain on Sunday rejected allegations by the United States, Britain and China that his country's intelligence services have sought to steal information about vaccine efforts.

“I don’t believe in this story at all, there is no sense in it,” Ambassador Andrei Kelin said when asked in a BBC interview about the allegations. “I learned about their (the hackers') existence from British media. In this world, to attribute any kind of computer hackers to any country, it is impossible.”

Confirmed global virus deaths risen to nearly 603,000, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins. The United States tops the list with over 140,000, followed by more than 78,000 in Brazil. Europe as a continent has seen about 200,000 deaths.

The number of confirmed infections worldwide has passed 14.2 million, with 3.7 million in the United States and more than 2 million in Brazil. Experts believe the pandemic's true toll around the world is much higher because of testing shortages and data collection issues.

Infections have been soaring in U.S. states such as Florida, Texas, Arizona, with many blaming a haphazard, partisan approach to lifting lockdowns as well as the resistance of some Americans to wearing masks. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Sunday that the situation was so dire in his California city that authorities were considering a new stay-at-home order.

Even where the situation has been largely brought under control, new outbreaks are prompting the return of restrictions.

Following a recent surge in cases, Hong Kong made the wearing of masks mandatory in all public places and told non-essential civil servants to work from home. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said the situation in the Asian financial hub is “really critical” and that she sees “no sign” that it’s under control.

Police in Barcelona have limited access to some of the city’s beloved beaches because sunbathers were ignoring social distancing regulations amid a resurgence of coronavirus infections. Authorities in Amsterdam urged people not to visit the city’s famous red light district and have closed off some of the historic district’s narrow streets because they are too busy.

Slaughterhouses also have featured in outbreaks in the U.S., Germany and elsewhere. Authorities in northwestern Germany's Vechta county said 66 workers at a chicken slaughterhouse tested positive, though most appeared to have been infected in their free time. An earlier outbreak at a slaughterhouse in western Germany infected over 1,400 and prompted a partial lockdown.

Cases in the Australian state of Victoria rose again Sunday, prompting a move to make masks mandatory in metropolitan Melbourne and the nearby district of Mitchell for people who leave their homes for exercise or to purchase essential goods.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said those who fail to wear a mask will be fined 200 Australian dollars ($140).

“There’s no vaccine to this wildly infectious virus and it’s a simple thing, but it’s about changing habits, it’s about becoming a simple part of your routine,” Andrews said.

Speaking on Sunday from his window overlooking St. Peter’s Square, Pope Francis renewed his appeal for an immediate worldwide cease-fire that he said “will permit the peace and security indispensable to supplying the necessary humanitarian assistance.”

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 45470

Reported Deaths: 1578
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin14495801
Ramsey5585247
Dakota2979100
Stearns263119
Anoka2604109
Nobles17046
Washington142240
Olmsted138820
Mower10022
Scott9867
Rice9128
Blue Earth6582
Clay65838
Kandiyohi6101
Wright5984
Carver5492
Sherburne4135
Todd4062
Lyon3763
Freeborn3231
St. Louis27816
Steele2761
Watonwan2750
Benton2633
Nicollet22013
Martin1815
Winona18116
Le Sueur1501
Goodhue1478
Cottonwood1460
Otter Tail1301
Crow Wing12812
Chisago1211
Pine1150
Dodge1110
McLeod1110
Pipestone1105
Carlton990
Douglas990
Itasca9612
Polk943
Isanti930
Murray930
Beltrami910
Unassigned8940
Waseca870
Chippewa841
Becker780
Morrison721
Faribault700
Meeker691
Sibley642
Jackson610
Pennington580
Brown562
Wabasha500
Fillmore440
Mille Lacs442
Renville444
Swift431
Lincoln400
Rock400
Yellow Medicine350
Grant331
Houston330
Koochiching312
Roseau300
Cass292
Redwood260
Pope240
Wilkin233
Norman220
Marshall200
Big Stone190
Kanabec191
Aitkin180
Wadena180
Mahnomen161
Clearwater140
Stevens130
Hubbard120
Lake120
Traverse90
Lac qui Parle60
Red Lake50
Kittson20
Cook10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 38208

Reported Deaths: 788
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk8244189
Woodbury343446
Black Hawk265960
Buena Vista175112
Johnson16099
Linn154887
Dallas152833
Scott127710
Dubuque117023
Marshall116720
Story9298
Pottawattamie90915
Wapello73131
Muscatine72645
Crawford6863
Webster5295
Sioux5260
Tama50729
Cerro Gordo42012
Wright4151
Warren3941
Jasper38417
Plymouth3725
Louisa36813
Dickinson3293
Washington2599
Hamilton2111
Boone1811
Clinton1681
Clay1581
Clarke1523
Allamakee1394
Bremer1347
Franklin1290
Carroll1271
Mahaska12717
Shelby1250
Poweshiek1158
Des Moines1142
Emmet1120
Pocahontas1091
Cedar1031
Hardin1030
Henry1003
Marion970
Guthrie965
Jackson920
Floyd912
Benton881
Cherokee871
Jones861
Monona810
Taylor810
Butler802
Hancock742
Sac730
Buchanan711
Humboldt701
Osceola700
Harrison690
Madison692
Calhoun682
Lyon680
Iowa641
Jefferson640
Fayette630
Mitchell630
Delaware621
Kossuth620
Palo Alto600
Monroe597
Mills580
Lee562
Clayton553
Grundy550
Union541
Winneshiek541
Winnebago510
Davis441
Howard410
Lucas384
Chickasaw370
Greene350
Appanoose333
Worth330
Cass290
Unassigned290
Page250
Ida240
Keokuk241
Van Buren221
Adair200
Audubon191
Montgomery182
Ringgold171
Decatur150
Fremont130
Adams120
Wayne111
