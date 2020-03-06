Clear
World's first fully electric fire truck visits Rochester

The truck promotes sustainability and safety. The creators, Rosenbauer, see the electric vehicle as the future of firefighting.

Posted: Mar 6, 2020 6:46 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Friday, the world's first fully electric fire truck rolled into Rochester for the Rochester Fire Department, city leaders, legislators, and the community to get a close look.

"It's not just an electric powered vehicle. It's a complete change in how fire apparatus is designed," says Rochester Fire Chief Eric Kerska.

Rosenbauer has plans to produce the vehicles in a Minnesota factory within the next few years. When that time comes, Rochester has some interest in pursuing buying one, but that may still be a ways off.

The Los Angeles Fire Department is the first fire department to commit to buying a vehicle.

