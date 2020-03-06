ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Friday, the world's first fully electric fire truck rolled into Rochester for the Rochester Fire Department, city leaders, legislators, and the community to get a close look.
The truck promotes sustainability and safety. The creators, Rosenbauer, see the electric vehicle as the future of firefighting.
"It's not just an electric powered vehicle. It's a complete change in how fire apparatus is designed," says Rochester Fire Chief Eric Kerska.
Rosenbauer has plans to produce the vehicles in a Minnesota factory within the next few years. When that time comes, Rochester has some interest in pursuing buying one, but that may still be a ways off.
The Los Angeles Fire Department is the first fire department to commit to buying a vehicle.
Related Content
- World's first fully electric fire truck visits Rochester
- Electric Scooters coming to Rochester
- Rochester introducing new electric bus
- UPDATE: Monday truck fire in Rochester
- Dump truck fire in Rochester Friday night
- Minnesota Education Commissioner visits Rochester
- Rochester works to get electric buses
- Electric scooters could be coming to Rochester
- Touring Rochester Public Schools' electric school bus
- DFL Attorney General candidate visits Rochester