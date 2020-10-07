World's biggest grain bin being built in Mason City

SHEFFIELD, IOWA – The world’s biggest free span grain bin is being built in Mason City.

Sukup Manufacturing Co. says the bin will have a diameter of 165 feet and hold 2.2 million bushels. Construction at Golden Grain Energy is expected to be finished by the summer of 2021.

“Sukup constantly strives push the boundaries of innovation, while maintaining the excellent customer service and high quality that the agriculture industry has come to expect of us as a family owned company,” said Steve Sukup, President and CEO of Sukup Manufacturing. “We are thrilled to again have achieved the mile stone of designing and manufacturing the largest freestanding grain bin in the world.”

The previous biggest bin has a diameter of 156 feet and was also designed and built by Sukup.

“This system will increase GGE’s grain storage from approximately 1.275 million bushels to almost 3.5 million bushels,” says Golden Grain CEO Chad Kuhlers. “We currently have about 10 days of storage, and the addition of this bin will increase our storage capacity to approximately 30 days of storage. In addition, GGE will increase its receiving capacity from 40,000 bushels per hour to 65,000 bushels per hour.”