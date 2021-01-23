Human beings have an obsession with the end of the world. We’ve literally been telling that story over and over in different places and languages for thousands of years. I can’t explain why we love contemplating the destruction of everything so much but I can tell you that the style and manner of apocalypse says a lot about when and where the tale was told. I once read a novel called “On the Beach” about nuclear war and the end of the world. It’s a pretty good book but as I read it, I was constantly frustrated with the helpless, hopeless, and pessimistic attitude of all the characters. As I flipped the pages of them passively accepting their fate, I couldn’t help thinking “Why don’t you do this?” or “Why don’t you try that?”

I eventually realized what was going on is I was reading something written in 1957, when radiation killing every living thing on Earth was a relatively new and frightening concept, when I had already grown up with “after the nuclear war” stories as their own fully formed and distinct genre in comics, TV, and movies. I had already read or watched dozens, or maybe a couple hundred, post-apocalyptic tales before getting to “On the Beach” and had a completely different perspective on the subject matter than the author. It didn’t ruin the book but the dread that British writer Nevil Shute poured onto the page splashed off me like water off a duck’s back. To him, contemplating nuclear annihilation as an adult was new and terrifying. To me, it was something I read about in sci-fi stories when I was a child.

This edition of KIMT’s Weekend Throwdown is going to ponder the view of Armageddon from two generations close in years but separated by a vast chasm of social change. It’s “World Without End” (1956) vs. “Deathsport” (1978) in a battle that proves freedom may not be everything it’s cracked up to be.

If “On the Beach” was a serious and sober meditation on Humanity’s nuclear suicide, “World Without End” is a mix of Buck Rogers, the Boy Scout manual, and Manifest Destiny. A team of four astronauts on a mission to Mars get caught is some cosmic accident on the way back and wind up crashing on Earth thousands of years after they left it. They discover violent mutants ruling the surface wilderness and a remnant of intelligent Mankind living underground. While the women of the future are as gorgeous and lively as ever, the future male of the species has become timid, weak, and content to waste away in their subterranean society.

The astronauts of the past are as macho and confident as you’d imagine in a 1950s adventure flick. They quickly sweep the future females off their feet and agitate for everyone to move back to the surface and start rebuilding civilization. The astronauts even start talking about fixing their spaceship and flying around to check out the rest of the planet. But first they’re framed for a crime by a weaselly fop who can’t stand to see his supposed girlfriend swoon over the he-men from long ago. Then the astronauts have got to devise a way to tame/overcome the mutant hordes with little help from the wimpy men of tomorrow.

Aside from the classically bad fashion of the future, special effects that look like kid’s finger painting compared to today’s cinema miracles, and that it comes off to modern eyes like two episodes of a sci-fi TV show edited together, “World Without End” holds up pretty well over six decades later. The acting and direction is pretty solid. The plot moves at a quick pace and the character moments are efficient and professionally done. Your average intersectional feminist might squawk at the overtly patriarchal tenor of the proceedings but there’s nothing too offensive on display. What makes this film really worth watching, however, is the way it sails the viewer into the undiscovered country of 1950s American culture.

It always amuses me how so many wannabe rebels and self-identified iconoclasts of the 21st century have absolutely no clue how straight-laced and “square” the United States of America used to be. “World Without End” was made in an era of discipline and determination, of regimented order and unquestioned social customs. It was a world where finding out the wife and children you left behind a few weeks ago have actually been dead for thousands of years meant you were allowed to be depressed for a couple of seconds. Then you were expected to suck it up and get on with the mission. It was a world where having a physique that impressed the ladies got you mocked by your fellow men and where being a ladies man meant you flirted with women rather than acted like they weren’t even there.

The confidence and self-assuredness of the astronaut crew is almost alien. To them, there’s no challenge that can’t be licked, no catastrophe that can’t be shrugged off, and no sorry circumstance that can’t be whipped into shape. These were the people I wanted to be reading about in “On the Beach.” They were men who would climb that mountain, cross that desert, and swim that sea because that’s just what men do. Or at least did. And everything was always larger than the individual. It was family first, team first, society first. You were a cog and you were going to be the best damn cog you could be. Individualism and personality were only to be indulged in those brief moments when nothing more important was going on.

And morality was something which was never, ever, EVER questioned. Whether it meant sacrificing yourself for people you’ve never even seen or a love triangle resolving itself in favor of the emotionally weakest member of the trio, doing the right thing was simply done automatically. Bad people who did bad things were weak. They were broken cogs that needed to be replaced. Would that astronaut who left his wife behind in the distant past find new love? Of course not! He was a married man and wouldn’t even think to look at another, no matter how many millennia his spouse was dead and gone.

Fast forward 22 years and we find the America that made “Deathsport,” a place and a culture that had changed more than it had over thousands of years in “World Without End.” And before I get into any of that or the details of the movie itself, one thing has to be made perfectly clear.

“Deathsport” is one of the worst pieces of moviemaking garbage I have ever seen. The writing sucks. The acting sucks. The direction sucks. The editing sucks. The soundtrack REALLY sucks. The special effects suck. The costumes suck. The opening and closing credits suck. I’ve watched films that were more offensive or more aggravating or more dispiriting or more disgusting or more boring, but I’ve never watched anything that sucked so thoroughly and in so many ways. The entire production barely qualifies as professionally made, which makes its suckiness even worse by not having the excuse of amateurism to fall back on.

Everyone involved in “Deathsport” was bad at their job, at least while they were making it, and that demonstrates one of the differences between 1956 and 1978. There were bad movies in the 1950s. There were bad actors and bad directors and bad screenwriters but there was also enough control and structure in the movie industry to largely prevent anything like “Deathsport” from making it into theaters. Even the worst output of somebody like Ed Wood puts “Deathsport” to shame for at least being an interesting peek into the mind of someone who desperately wanted to do something for which he had utterly no aptitude. “Deathsport” is generic tripe someone spent legitimate money on that might as well have been written and made by someone loading punch cards into a room-sized computer full of vacuum tubes and hand-soldered joints.

The film’s story, such as it is, concerns the city-states that remain after a nuclear war and their competition for scarce resources or whatever. Lord Zirpola (David McLean) has his forces capture a couple of “Range Guides,” nomadic warriors who live in the wastelands between the city-states, to be the sacrificial lambs in a contest called…wait for it…Deathsport. Zirpola plans to kill the Range Guides to demonstrate the power of his “Death Machines,” which are dirt bikes with a bunch of silver cardboard taped all over them, and pump up the morale of his people for a war against another city-state.

The Range Guides escape, however, and have to be hunted down by Ankar Moor (Richard Lynch), a former Range Guide who apparently joined Lord Zirpola for a wardrobe upgrade and all the lotion he wants for his freaky neck flesh. Seriously. Richard Lynch is well-recognized for starting his acting career AFTER setting himself on fire and burning most of his skin but I don’t know if I’ve ever seen him look this genuinely weird.

Anyway, there’s full frontal female nudity, three buttloads of explosions, plastic swords that look like they’d fall apart if they touch anything, dialog that sounds like someone tossed some 70s Zen posters into a shredder and then tried to piece the words back together, David Carradine seemingly so high he thinks he’s doing an episode of “Kung Fu,” and more dirt bike footage than ESPN’s coverage of The X-Games. In case I didn’t get the point across before, it all sucks as much as anything that sucks can and will suck.

But while “Deathsport” is entirely worthless and you should punch anyone who suggests watching it by itself, there is some value in comparing it to something like “World Without End.” You can understand how America changed between 1956 and 1978 better by viewing these two films than by reading any history book. It’s not merely the changing mores demonstrated by the graphic nudity and violence of the latter or the change in technology that allowed people to make movies in 1978 when they obviously had no blinkin’ idea what the heck they were doing.

No, comparing “Deathsport” to “World Without End” illustrates how the rise of individualism in U.S. culture was accompanied by a decline in meaning. The heroes of 1956 are all basically good guys. They care about other people and they want to make things better. You might be a little put off in their unshakeable confidence they knew what “better” is, but their actions serve a purpose greater than themselves. The hero of “Deathsport,” Kaz Oshay (David Carradine) really isn’t all that heroic. He’s not really nice to anyone. He doesn’t seem to care about anything. When he helps to save a little girl, it’s actually someone else’s plan and he just comes along. He goes places and he does things but not for any particular reason. When Kaz Oshay and Ankar Moor have their big showdown at the end of the film, there’s no way to care who wins. They’re both loner douchenozzles. One wears a shirt and one doesn’t and that’s about all the difference there is. They don’t represent clashing ideologies or ways of life. It’s just two dudes with plastic swords.

The viewer isn’t supposed to like Kaz Oshay because he does anything or says anything or stands for anything. They’re just supposed to like him because the movie says so. You’re supposed to like him because he’s “cool,” an independent free spirit who won’t be tied down by anything or anyone. But he’s not cool. He looks like a dork who took a cosplay class and dropped out before it was halfway done. The heroes of “World Without End” were representatives of American gumption and resiliency. Kaz Oshay represents somebody seeing a guy with a sword and motorcycle painted on the side of a van and deciding to make a movie about it.

“Deathsport” represents the freedom to ignore or break any rules you want, morally or narratively, but it’s an empty, hollow freedom. You couldn’t have made something like “Deathsport” in 1956. That you could in 1978, however, isn’t a sign of progress. That you can do something doesn’t mean you should.

To no one’s surprise, this Throwdown goes to “World Without End.” It’s not some must-see masterpiece but it’s a decent example of both the professional entertainment and societal consensus produced by post-WWII America. “Deathsport,” in case you forgot, just sucks.

World Without End (1956)

Written and Directed by Edward Bernds.

Want to know why Hollywood movies are so often terrible nowadays? By the time Bernds made this movie, he had already directed 19 feature films, 59 short films, and 6 TV episodes, and had written 14 feature films, 28 shorts, and 2 TV episodes. Zack “Justice League” Snyder has so far directed a total of 9 actual films, 5 short films, and 8 music videos, while writing 6 movies and 2 short films. How can anyone get good at filmmaking today when they do so little of it?

Starring Hugh Marlowe, Nancy Gates, Nelson Leigh, Rod Taylor, Shirley Patterson, Lisa Montell, Christopher Dark, Booth Coman, Everett Glass, and Stanley Fraser.

Deathsport (1978)

Written by Nicholas Niciphor and Donald E. Stewart.

Directed by Allan Arkush and Nicholas Niciphor.

Starring David Carradine, Claudia Jennings, Richard Lynch, William Smithers, Will Walker, Davd McLean, Jesse Vint, H.B. Haggerty, John Himes, and Brenda Venus.