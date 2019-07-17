Clear
World War II era B-29 bomber makes a stop in Mason City

The bomber, nicknamed Doc, is open to the public for tours and flights.

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 6:39 PM
Updated: Jul 17, 2019 6:43 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - A historic bomber that was used in the Pacific theater of World War II is spending the night at the Mason City Municipal Airport.  

At around 11 on Wednesday morning, the massive, four engined bomber made a picture perfect landing at the airport.  Aviation buffs stood by the fence to snap a few pictures of the gleaming, majestic bomber.  

The aircraft is owned and maintained by an organization called Doc's Friends.  Josh Wells, who is the executive director of the organization, says keeping the B-29 airworthy is a perfect way to pay tribute to the heroes of World War II.

If you are interested in taking a ground tour of Doc, or even a flight, you can visit Doc's Friends website at https://www.b29doc.com/event/b-29-doc-mason-city-clear-lake-ia/

