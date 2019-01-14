Clear
Workshop teaching seniors about safety technology in vehicles

Sensors, cameras, and touch screens can make being behind the wheel safer and easier. That's why AARP is working to help older drivers learn how they can benefit from these features.

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 9:30 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The American Association of Retired People held a workshop in called the AARP’s Smart DriverTEK in Rochester to teach older drivers how to maximize safety while behind the wheel.

“Everyday something new is coming out,” said Smart DriverTEK instructor John Severson. He tells KIMT that you should always continue to refresh your mind when it comes to safe driving habits.

“A lot of these new technologies are especially helping more mature older drivers because it's helping them to be more alert it's anticipating things that sometimes as we get older we get a little bit slower with our reaction times,” he said.
Another workshop will be held February 11th at 125 live in Rochester.

