Workshop on sensible salting practices

ROCHESTER, Minn. - At Rochester City Hall, groundskeepers, contractors, and property managers learned sensible salting practices that both keep sidewalks and parking lots safe while also protecting water sources.

"Being aware of how and when and not to use to too much salt," is what Mayo Clinic groundskeeper Bret Adler says he learned at the presentation that he'll take back to his job.

Fortin Consulting presented at the workshop. It was co-sponsored by the City of Rochester's Stormwater Management program and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

"They have a really hard job and a lot of times thankless job being out there in the worst conditions trying to keep our parking lots and sidewalks safe for when people are driving and walking. They have a lot of control over how much product they put down," explains Lauren Schulzetenberg with Fortin Consulting.

Participants had the option to take a test to become smart salting certified at the end of the presentation.

According to presenters, one teaspoon of salt can pollute five gallons of water.