Clear

Workshop teaches helpful tools for employers hiring refugees and asylees

People granted asylum or refugee status in Minnesota have immediate authorization to work.

Posted: Sep 11, 2019 7:01 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Wednesday in the Catholic Charities, United Way conference room, the Minnesota Department of Human Services and U.S. Department of Justice Immigrant and Employee Rights Section (IER) presented on how to hire non-citizen workers and avoid unintentional workplace descrimination.

The presentation walked employers through different documentation that can be used for non-citizens to verify their work authorization, employer obligations, and best practices to avoid descrimination.

People granted asylum or refugee status in Minnesota have immediate authorization to work.

If employees or workers have questions, they can call these hotlines:

Employer hotline: 1-800-255-8155

Worker hotline: 1-800-255-7688

Calls can be anonymous. Language services are available.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 69°
Round after round of rain coming
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

SAW: Kylie Greenfield

Image

Tina Smith Interview on September 11, 2019.

Image

Regulations for hiring refugees and immigrants

Image

Vaping Concerns

Image

Remembering 9/11

Image

Inclusive Playground In Byron

Image

Extrication Training

Image

Bushel Boy Farms

Image

Teaching Students About 9/11

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: More storms possible tonight and into Thursday morning

Community Events