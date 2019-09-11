Workshop teaches helpful tools for employers hiring refugees and asylees

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Wednesday in the Catholic Charities, United Way conference room, the Minnesota Department of Human Services and U.S. Department of Justice Immigrant and Employee Rights Section (IER) presented on how to hire non-citizen workers and avoid unintentional workplace descrimination.

The presentation walked employers through different documentation that can be used for non-citizens to verify their work authorization, employer obligations, and best practices to avoid descrimination.

People granted asylum or refugee status in Minnesota have immediate authorization to work.

If employees or workers have questions, they can call these hotlines:

Employer hotline: 1-800-255-8155

Worker hotline: 1-800-255-7688

Calls can be anonymous. Language services are available.