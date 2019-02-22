Workshop educates on farmers' mental health

MABEL, Minn. - The University of Minnesota Extension hosted two workshops at the Mabel Community Center on Friday. One is titled 'Dealing with stress in our ag communities.' Meg Moynihan with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture and Cynthie Christensen with the Houston County Farm Bureau presented. The workshop was designed for people who work with farmers to give them tools on how to understand farm stress and support someone whose mental health is suffering.

"People that farmers already know and trust have a big advantage being able to be helpful and supportive. It's a further stretch to go outside of your comfort zone and contact a mental health professional," explains Moynihan.

A group of pastors from Southeastern Minnesota and Northeast Iowa churches attended to learn how they can support farmers in their communities. "When we come from small towns and rural communities, sometimes you do feel isolated and so how do we work with other professionals, other providers to be able to collaborate together to raise awareness and also provide the support as well," says Pastor Linda McPeak of Christ Lutheran Church in Houston.

There was also a workshop at the Mabel Community Center and Saint Charles City Hall called 'Dairy Revenue protection versus new farm bill.'