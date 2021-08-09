Workplace Development teaming with IBM to promote job skills in SE Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Workforce Development is teaming up with IBM to enhance the IBM SkillsBuild program and help job-seekers connect their skills to current market needs.

The program is designed to let people earn, within 3-6 months, professional workplace readiness and technical skills, badges and credentials recognized by the market, in local languages, and with personal mentoring. Workforce Development says it will leverage the online learning program IBM SkillsBuild with their members, mostly underserved populations such as veterans, women, minorities, refugees, and unemployed young adults.

This alliance will support IBM's goal to reach 500,000 people by the end of the year and:

• Provide 15,000 people with special program-based learning experiences, including personalized training, and the chance to apply for a job.

• Connect the workforce with real career opportunities, including a commitment to secure 7,000 jobs across different industries.