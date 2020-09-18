Working together as a team to claim the 'Chamber Cup'

MASON CITY, Iowa - The pandemic has been hard on everyone, including within the workplace. But a new Mason City event is giving these hard workers a chance to relax and have fun.

It's the first year for the Chamber Cup, with teams made up of different businesses and organizations that are members of the Mason City Chamber of Commerce, competing in events like a hula hoop competition, an office relay, even power walking and jump rope competitions.

One of these teams is from Chris' Kettle Corn. While they've run into their fair share of challenges this year, they have been able to expand selling their popcorn to area stores, and hired a manager.

"It's not just about us as a store. The Chamber does a great job of promoting business to business. It's nice to meet some other people that are going through the same thing as we are," owner Chris Andersen says.

The competition promoted teamwork and a way to boost morale.

"We're using this as a teambuilder, so it's nice to get a little bit of unity going."

Chris' Kettle Corn took 1st place overall, with a team from 98.7 Kiss Country as runner-up, and a team from Bergland + Cram taking 3rd.

Due to the pandemic, the amount of businesses that could enter was limited, though the Chamber is hoping that more will be able to join next year.