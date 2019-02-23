Clear
SEVERE WX: Blizzard Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Working through the snow days

A family shares what they do to continue learning on school "snow days."

Posted: Feb. 23, 2019 10:23 PM
Updated: Feb. 23, 2019 10:48 PM
Posted By: Arielle Harrison

It's been an interesting winter for students and teachers. Kids came back for the new year to snow day after snow day with the unpredictable weather.

Lacey Johnson has three little ones and is expecting a fourth. Her boys Maddix and Aaron are in second grade and kindergarten and attend public school. When asked about how the family is fairing through the snow days, Johnson said, “They have a touch of cabin fever. We all do. With school on and school off.”
Johnson says she's done her best to establish a routine on the days school gets called off.
While she makes it fun for the kids, she also encourages the continued learning.

She keeps folders on hand at home so the kids can keep their minds active on the off days.
Her oldest son Maddix says he misses school when they can't go, but enjoys the time at home with his family. I asked him about how things are going for him in class, he says he struggles when there've been several days off in a row. He also said, “Other than a one or two day, school off, I can honestly get back on track." We also asked him what he and his friends think about another SNOW DAY.
He said, “…they say ‘yay’…until I said but then we have to start making the school days up in the summer...and he said "no!"

The kids as much as they like playing in the snow and staying home are starting to understand it could mean a later summer vacation. The schools we reached out to say they anticipate more snow days if the weather continues the way it has.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 13°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 17°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 16°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 14°
Tracking our incoming winter storm and just how dangerous it'll be.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Winter travel

Image

Minnesota section wrestling finals

Image

Highlights: North Iowa Bulls host the Rochester Grizzlies

Image

no more snow

Image

Blizzard conditions follows heavy snowfall

Image

snow days and impact on students

Image

West Hancock girls take flight for state

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Southern Minnesota

Image

North Iowa basketball highlights

Image

What's worse? Skeetas or Snow?

Community Events