Working through the snow days

It's been an interesting winter for students and teachers. Kids came back for the new year to snow day after snow day with the unpredictable weather.

Lacey Johnson has three little ones and is expecting a fourth. Her boys Maddix and Aaron are in second grade and kindergarten and attend public school. When asked about how the family is fairing through the snow days, Johnson said, “They have a touch of cabin fever. We all do. With school on and school off.”

Johnson says she's done her best to establish a routine on the days school gets called off.

While she makes it fun for the kids, she also encourages the continued learning.

She keeps folders on hand at home so the kids can keep their minds active on the off days.

Her oldest son Maddix says he misses school when they can't go, but enjoys the time at home with his family. I asked him about how things are going for him in class, he says he struggles when there've been several days off in a row. He also said, “Other than a one or two day, school off, I can honestly get back on track." We also asked him what he and his friends think about another SNOW DAY.

He said, “…they say ‘yay’…until I said but then we have to start making the school days up in the summer...and he said "no!"

The kids as much as they like playing in the snow and staying home are starting to understand it could mean a later summer vacation. The schools we reached out to say they anticipate more snow days if the weather continues the way it has.